Guild Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,070 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 25.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 217.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 70.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.44. The stock had a trading volume of 569,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,824. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.03. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

