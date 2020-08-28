Guild Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Guild Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 601.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 98.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,145.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 888,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,158. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

