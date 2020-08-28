Guild Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Guild Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 53,890 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of New Mountain Finance worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $4,551,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NMFC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. National Securities lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Mountain Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

In other news, COO John Kline bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Hamwee bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $297,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NMFC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. 415,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $978.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.14.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 17.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $65.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. Equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.87%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

