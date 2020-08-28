Guild Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Guild Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Ready Capital worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 1,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,854,000 after buying an additional 1,387,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,878,000 after buying an additional 462,012 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 465,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 355,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,574,000 after buying an additional 353,487 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 230,963 shares during the period. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 297,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.59 million, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. Ready Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Several research firms have commented on RC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

