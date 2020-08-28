Guild Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises 2.3% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Retirement Network lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 989.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 1.14. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Rosen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $143,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

