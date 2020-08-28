Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,654 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.7% in the second quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 103,705 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 49.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,977 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. FBN Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.14.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.33, for a total value of $3,051,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 944,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,206,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PANW traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,823. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of -92.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.64. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.