Guild Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up about 8.0% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645,959 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $133,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after buying an additional 2,672,312 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 846,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,043,000 after buying an additional 658,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after buying an additional 653,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 26,900,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,613,316. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.