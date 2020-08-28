Guild Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.47 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. Citigroup accounts for about 2.1% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,979,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,929,436. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.21. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

