GWA Group Ltd (ASX:GWA) Insider Acquires A$19,974.95 in Stock

GWA Group Ltd (ASX:GWA) insider Jane McKellar bought 7,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.53 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of A$19,974.95 ($14,267.82).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.06. The firm has a market cap of $699.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36. GWA Group Ltd has a 52 week low of A$2.25 ($1.61) and a 52 week high of A$4.00 ($2.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. GWA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.94%.

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, markets, and distributes building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and international markets. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, tapware, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, and bathroom accessories under the Caroma, Dorf, Clark, Fowler, Stylus, Emco, Schell, Virtu, and Sanitron brands.

