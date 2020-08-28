Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $339,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $999,893.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,337 shares of company stock worth $1,687,613. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HALO traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $28.41. 26,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,121. The company has a quick ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 19.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.35 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $29.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

