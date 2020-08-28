HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.05

HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and traded as low as $15.67. HANG SENG BK LT/S shares last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 44,624 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSNGY. ValuEngine downgraded HANG SENG BK LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HANG SENG BK LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

