Happycoin Reaches Market Cap of $296,616.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Happycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.99 or 0.00738426 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00011994 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006882 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00033208 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.01117491 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org . Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

