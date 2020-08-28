Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading Up 7.8%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.13 and last traded at $35.20. Approximately 208,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 256,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 132,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,180,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,277,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,655,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen bought 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 138,296 shares of company stock worth $3,380,687.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

