Hartline Investment Corp Acquires 6,454 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Novocure comprises 4.2% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.33% of Novocure worth $19,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Novocure by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,555,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,103,000 after buying an additional 1,175,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Novocure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,346,000 after buying an additional 73,981 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Novocure by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,772,000 after buying an additional 99,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novocure by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 565,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,083,000 after buying an additional 87,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Novocure by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 405,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,337,000 after buying an additional 173,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

NVCR traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $82.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,697. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.81 and a beta of 1.62. Novocure Ltd has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.96 million. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $636,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,691.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 42,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $2,879,983.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,822,612.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,714,547. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Novocure from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novocure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

