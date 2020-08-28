Hartline Investment Corp Buys 133 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 9.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $2,663,160. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

CCI stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.37. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.