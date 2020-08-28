Hartline Investment Corp Buys 1,552,092 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) by 14,228.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552,092 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares comprises approximately 2.6% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp owned about 1.11% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares worth $12,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 443.5% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 767,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 626,073 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,905,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,281.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 483,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 448,662 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,615,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 72.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 101,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. 1,640,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,484,559. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.