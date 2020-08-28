Hartline Investment Corp Buys 400 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,308,000. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,069,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,291,000 after purchasing an additional 588,783 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,846,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 1,671.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,477,000 after purchasing an additional 319,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $24,945,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG traded up $10.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.19. 655,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,765. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.62. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $229.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $2,588,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,390,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $31,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,842.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,564 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,930. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

