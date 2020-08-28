Hartline Investment Corp Buys Shares of 9,516 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,140,484,000 after purchasing an additional 148,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,446,123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,048 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,079,030,000 after buying an additional 1,299,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after buying an additional 759,686 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $523.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,399,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $500.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.77.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,617 shares of company stock worth $119,236,190 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

