Hartline Investment Corp Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hartline Investment Corp cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $278,000. DRH Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 78,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,329,835,000 after buying an additional 597,606 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.13.

UNP traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $195.13. 1,816,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,146. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $195.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.71 and its 200-day moving average is $164.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

