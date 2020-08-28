Hartline Investment Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 83.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.70.

Shares of CTAS traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,739. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.97 and a 200 day moving average of $255.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $334.60.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.