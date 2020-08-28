Hartline Investment Corp Decreases Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,078 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 1.2% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 72,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total transaction of $6,975,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,298,608. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.75.

ORLY stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $462.95. 377,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $452.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.13. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $487.95. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

