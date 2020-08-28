Hartline Investment Corp Grows Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Life Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,330,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,367,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,716,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,034,000 after purchasing an additional 71,605 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 269.3% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 948,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after buying an additional 692,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

NYSE:LSI traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.68. 419,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.79. Life Storage Inc has a one year low of $67.31 and a one year high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.