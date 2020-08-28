Hartline Investment Corp Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,730,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 188.3% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.75. The company had a trading volume of 115,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,072. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $219.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

