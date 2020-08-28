Hartline Investment Corp Has $10.65 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 2.2% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,425,000 after purchasing an additional 190,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,182,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,135,000 after buying an additional 228,082 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,290 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,041,000 after acquiring an additional 441,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 66.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.00. 925,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,958. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $163.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,917 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

