Hartline Investment Corp Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.7% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $839,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,100. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $347.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

