Hartline Investment Corp Invests $215,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,351. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $83.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.66.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

