Hartline Investment Corp Invests $260,000 in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Twilio by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total value of $479,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 7,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $1,957,892.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,223 shares of company stock valued at $94,510,177 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.59.

NYSE TWLO traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $264.45. 2,021,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,052. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $288.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of -99.32 and a beta of 1.72.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

