Hartline Investment Corp Invests $302,000 in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 92.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 622.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.49. 1,831,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.99. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $106.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.