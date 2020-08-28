Hartline Investment Corp Invests $8.69 Million in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,793 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,688,000. Square comprises about 1.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Square by 44.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,028 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Square by 2,807.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 793,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 765,739 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Square by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,832,000 after purchasing an additional 708,667 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Square by 18,717.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 613,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,152,000 after purchasing an additional 610,555 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Square from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.35.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $155.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,287,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,433,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $161.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.35 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.37.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $325,172.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,371,154.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,130 shares of company stock valued at $34,624,779 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.