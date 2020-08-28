Hartline Investment Corp Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,299 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 0.8% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 47,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.37. 6,379,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,548,567. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a PE ratio of -620.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

