Hartline Investment Corp Lowers Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,019 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 254,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,419,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,448,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.81, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

