Hartline Investment Corp Makes New Investment in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,000. Alteryx makes up approximately 0.9% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 67.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,757,000 after purchasing an additional 355,514 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $32,272,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth $27,387,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $27,357,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Alteryx by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 268,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,042,000 after purchasing an additional 194,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.99. 2,522,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,638. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Alteryx Inc has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.14.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $433,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $1,423,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,289 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,453. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

