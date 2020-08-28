Hartline Investment Corp Purchases 1,620 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,183 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.7% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 20.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $270,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,327,655 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $516.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $247.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $450.79 and a 200-day moving average of $384.18. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $533.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

