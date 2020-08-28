Hartline Investment Corp Reduces Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,324 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 5.0% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 420,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 19,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 146.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.13. 3,094,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,085,628. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.