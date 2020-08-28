Hartline Investment Corp Sells 1,010 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 158,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,617,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 69,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.11. 738,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,924. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $142.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 366,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,221,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

