Hartline Investment Corp Sells 2,219 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $54,127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 32.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 743,607 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.72 on Friday, hitting $214.91. 3,209,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314,315. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

