Hartline Investment Corp Sells 4,698 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hartline Investment Corp cut its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.10% of Enphase Energy worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 17,217.3% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 16,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 109.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,532,000 after purchasing an additional 457,070 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $286,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 156,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 28,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 109,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $5,825,918.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 445,400 shares in the company, valued at $23,637,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $77,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,450,680 shares of company stock worth $120,907,532 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.62.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.04. 4,370,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Enphase Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

