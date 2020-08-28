Hartline Investment Corp Sells 7,204 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,558,000 after acquiring an additional 358,063 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,330,000 after buying an additional 485,860 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 85.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,172,000 after buying an additional 1,797,429 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $27,510,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,609,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,329,000 after purchasing an additional 298,228 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,439. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.13.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.36.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

