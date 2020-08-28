Hartline Investment Corp Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.14.

NYSE:PANW traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.67. 1,302,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.64. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $275.03. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $2,845,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,990,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.