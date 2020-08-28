Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $103.57

Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.57 and traded as low as $99.65. Harworth Group shares last traded at $99.75, with a volume of 171,260 shares changing hands.

HWG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.33. The company has a market cap of $322.35 million and a P/E ratio of 12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.43.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Alastair Lyons CBE purchased 95,000 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £99,750 ($130,341.04).

Harworth Group Company Profile (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

