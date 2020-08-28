Hashgard Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.38 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $308,449.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00042284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.90 or 0.05470311 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00031576 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Hashgard

GARD is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,019,999,900 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

