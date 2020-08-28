HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.30.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.
In other news, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $39,510.00.
NASDAQ HBT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.25. 17,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,269. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.35 million and a PE ratio of 5.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91.
HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.
HBT Financial Company Profile
HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.
