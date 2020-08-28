Head to Head Review: Tidewater (NYSE:SII) & Wins Finance (NYSE:WINS)

Tidewater (NYSE:SII) and Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Tidewater alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tidewater and Wins Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater 0 2 0 0 2.00 Wins Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tidewater presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.77%. Given Tidewater’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tidewater is more favorable than Wins Finance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Wins Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tidewater and Wins Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater 19.54% 6.53% 5.32% Wins Finance N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tidewater and Wins Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater $72.50 million 14.81 $10.20 million $0.04 1,052.50 Wins Finance $100,000.00 4,858.82 $10.49 million N/A N/A

Wins Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tidewater.

About Tidewater

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Wins Finance

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.