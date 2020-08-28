Helex (HLX) One Day Volume Tops $3,333.00

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Helex has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helex has a total market capitalization of $25,033.05 and $3,333.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helex token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00003099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00041998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $633.77 or 0.05504193 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00032905 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Helex Token Profile

HLX is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helex is helex.world

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.