Helex (HLX) Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Helex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003148 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helex has traded up 2% against the dollar. Helex has a market capitalization of $25,097.72 and approximately $3,349.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00041942 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.70 or 0.05471370 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031598 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Helex (HLX) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. The official website for Helex is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

