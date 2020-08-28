Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.40. Helius Medical Technologies shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 207,300 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.22% of Helius Medical Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

