Hibbett Sports’ (HIBB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.
HIBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.
HIBB traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 59,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.80 million, a PE ratio of -34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 493,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $14,034,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at $2,333,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
