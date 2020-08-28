Hibbett Sports’ (HIBB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

HIBB traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 59,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.80 million, a PE ratio of -34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $441.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 493,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $14,034,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at $2,333,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

