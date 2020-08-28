Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Ethic Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $288.63. 3,427,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,289,160. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

