Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Reduced by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,084,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,976. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $308.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.79.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.