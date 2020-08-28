Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMC. DZ Bank cut Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. CLSA upgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HMC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. Honda Motor has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $29.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 13.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at about $159,809,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 50.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,386,000 after purchasing an additional 586,739 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter worth about $43,876,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 11.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,315,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after purchasing an additional 130,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after purchasing an additional 53,346 shares during the period. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

